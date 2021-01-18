American Red Cross Calls for Nominations to Honor Real Heroes

From the American Red Cross of the Southern Tier:

ENDICOTT, NY — The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross Western New York Region is accepting nominations through Friday, Jan. 29 for its 12th annual Real Heroes event. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 19, to honor our local Heroes across Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins counties, as well as in Susquehanna county (PA). In order to celebrate life-saving actions and the spirit of humanitarianism – especially on the heels of a year like no other – the Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community at the annual Southern Tier Real Heroes Event. Proceeds will support Red Cross programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training. As an organization committed to helping community members in the face of emergencies, the Red Cross is honored to salute individuals who make a difference. Honorees will be chosen in the following categories: Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult, Good Samaritan Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, and Workplace Safety. To access the nomination form and a description of award categories, visit http://redcross.org/SouthernTierRealHeroes or email STRealHeroes@redcross.org .