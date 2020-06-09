American Red Cross and Traditions at the Glen invite community to give back in honor of Broome County heroes

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The American Red Cross will join Traditions at the Glen Hotel & Spa for a blood drive on Thursday, June 11 honoring Broome County heroes: the essential workers – from healthcare providers to grocery store employees – who have worked tirelessly to support the community throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

The need for blood doesn’t stop, even during a pandemic. Eligible donors can be a hero to patients in need, as just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities and anyone feeling healthy and well is invited to roll up a sleeve to help those in need.

This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to COVID-19.

WHAT: Broome County Heroes Blood Drive

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.*

*Appointments strongly encouraged

WHERE: Traditions at the Glen Hotel & Spa

4101 Watson Blvd, Johnson City

MORE INFO:

· To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code BCHEROES.

· Presenting donors will receive a free SaveAround coupon book and Red Cross reusable bag.

· Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.