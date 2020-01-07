American Red Cross Accepting Nominations to Honor Heroes

(January 6, 2020) – The deadline is near to submit nominations for the 11th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast, hosted by the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 16 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Binghamton.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 17.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast support Red Cross programs and services such as disaster response, preparedness education, and Service to the Armed Forces.

The Southern Tier Chapter serves Broome, Chenango, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

Last year, the chapter responded to 108 local disaster incidents while assisting 161 families; made 546 households safer through the installation of 1,450 free smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Campaign; trained 9.285 people in First Aid/CPR/AED; provided 363 case services to military members, veterans and their families via Service to the Armed Forces; and collected 15,810 blood donations from volunteer donors.

In order to celebrate this spirit of humanitarianism, the American Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community.

For more information and a nomination form, visit redcross.org/SouthernTierRealHeroes or call (607) 785-7207.

