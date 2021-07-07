American Civic Association 17th Annual Garlic Festival

BINGHAMTON, NY – This summer, the American Civic Association will celebrate its mission to embrace diversity and promote cultural understanding through our annual Multi Ethnic Garlic Festival.

For over 80 years, the American Civic Association has welcomed immigrants and refugees to the Southern Tier and helped them succeed in their new community.

The organization’s motto is “building bridges of understanding across cultures” because of the

focus on highlighting and celebrating each individual’s unique background and culture.

In that spirit, this August the American Civic Association will host its largest yearly event: 17th Annual

Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival.

Event Details

Date: Saturday August 28, 2021



Time: 11am-6pm

Location: American Civic Association – 131 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905



The 17th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival will be a day full of cultural performances from around the world, ethnic and garlicky foods, and a large variety of local garlic, produce and craft vendors!

The organization asks interested vendors, volunteers, cultural performers and sponsors to please contact acagarlicfestival@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved.

We invite our community members to please stop by to try garlic-flavored ice cream, garlic sausages, and other delicious food at the festival!

Attendees can also enjoy the music and performances, participate in a fun raffle, and see the work of other local businesses in action.

The Garlic Festival is the organization’s largest fundraising event, and after a full year where no events could be held, this year’s festival is sure to be special.