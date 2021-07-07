American Civic Association 17th Annual Garlic Festival

From the American Civic Association:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – This summer, the American Civic Association will celebrate its
mission to embrace diversity and promote cultural understanding through our annual MultiEthnic Garlic Festival. For over 80 years, the American Civic Association has welcomed immigrants and refugees to the Southern Tier and helped them succeed in their new community.
The organization’s motto is “building bridges of understanding across cultures” because of the
focus on highlighting and celebrating each individual’s unique background and culture. In that
spirit, this August the American Civic Association will host its largest yearly event: 17th Annual
Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival.
Event Details – Date: Saturday August 28, 2021 – Time: 11am-6pm
Location: American Civic Association – 131 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905
The 17th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival will be a day full of cultural performances from
around the world, ethnic and garlicky foods, and a large variety of local garlic, produce and craft
vendors! The organization asks interested vendors, volunteers, cultural performers and sponsors
to please contact acagarlicfestival@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved.
We invite our community members to please stop by to try garlic-flavored ice cream, garlic
sausages, and other delicious food at the festival! Attendees can also enjoy the music and
performances, participate in a fun raffle, and see the work of other local businesses in action. The
Garlic Festival is the organization’s largest fundraising event, and after a full year where no
events could be held, this year’s festival is sure to be special.
About the American Civic Association: The American Civic Association (ACA) is a registered
501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to helping immigrants and refugees begin a
new life in our Binghamton community while preserving their ethnic and cultural diversity. The
ACA is dedicated to its holistic approach to helping immigrants and refugees succeed in all
aspects of their lives. The ACA’s mission of helping immigrants and refugees and building
bridges of understanding between foreign- and native-born communities has been worked
towards since 1939.
The American Civic Association welcomes all to the 17th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival to
celebrate and enjoy the multi-cultural pride that is so rich in our community and at our
organization. For media inquiries, please contact acagarlicfestival@gmail.com or call (607)
723-9419. Thank you!