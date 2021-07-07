American Civic Association 17th Annual Garlic Festival

From the American Civic Association:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – This summer, the American Civic Association will celebrate its

mission to embrace diversity and promote cultural understanding through our annual MultiEthnic Garlic Festival. For over 80 years, the American Civic Association has welcomed immigrants and refugees to the Southern Tier and helped them succeed in their new community.



The organization’s motto is “building bridges of understanding across cultures” because of the

focus on highlighting and celebrating each individual’s unique background and culture. In that

spirit, this August the American Civic Association will host its largest yearly event: 17th Annual

Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival.



Event Details – Date: Saturday August 28, 2021 – Time: 11am-6pm

Location: American Civic Association – 131 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905



The 17th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival will be a day full of cultural performances from

around the world, ethnic and garlicky foods, and a large variety of local garlic, produce and craft

vendors! The organization asks interested vendors, volunteers, cultural performers and sponsors

to please contact acagarlicfestival@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved.

We invite our community members to please stop by to try garlic-flavored ice cream, garlic

sausages, and other delicious food at the festival! Attendees can also enjoy the music and

performances, participate in a fun raffle, and see the work of other local businesses in action. The

Garlic Festival is the organization’s largest fundraising event, and after a full year where no

events could be held, this year’s festival is sure to be special.



About the American Civic Association: The American Civic Association (ACA) is a registered

501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to helping immigrants and refugees begin a

new life in our Binghamton community while preserving their ethnic and cultural diversity. The

ACA is dedicated to its holistic approach to helping immigrants and refugees succeed in all

aspects of their lives. The ACA’s mission of helping immigrants and refugees and building

bridges of understanding between foreign- and native-born communities has been worked

towards since 1939.



The American Civic Association welcomes all to the 17th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival to

celebrate and enjoy the multi-cultural pride that is so rich in our community and at our

organization. For media inquiries, please contact acagarlicfestival@gmail.com or call (607)

723-9419. Thank you!