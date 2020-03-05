American Cancer Society Announces New Hotel Partners Providing Complimentary Rooms to Cancer Patients Being Treated Away from Home

From the American Cancer Society:

VESTAL, NY – March 4, 2020 –Cancer patients needing to travel to Broome County for treatment now have one less worry, where to stay while in town for treatment.

If you’re a cancer patient and your doctor says, “Your best hope for a cure is in another city,” your first thought may be, “Where am I going to stay and how am I going to pay for it?” The American Cancer Society can help. The Society works together with hotels through its Hotel Partners Program to provide complimentary rooms to cancer patients who need to travel out of town to receive treatment.

Two local hotels in Broome County have joined the Society’s Hotel Partners Program, providing complimentary rooms to cancer patients who must travel from out of town to Binghamton for treatment.

Tru by Hilton in Vestal NY and Fairfield Inn in Binghamton arethe newest hotels to join The American Cancer Society hotel partner program. They join the Society’s national Hotel Partner, Extended Stay America.

“We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging,” said Kristen Fata, general manager. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Greater Binghamton area.”

In 2018, the American Cancer Society served more than 35,000 individual cancer patients and their caregivers with more than 543,000 free or reduced nights of lodging through Hope Lodges and hotel partners nationwide, saving cancer patients approximately $59 million in hotel costs.

To be eligible to receive lodging through the Hotel Partners Program, patients must be traveling for a cancer-related medical appointment, be in need of lodging near their treatment center, have a permanent residence, and be able to care for their personal needs or travel with a companion who can assist them

For information about American Cancer Society programs and services, including lodging, please visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.