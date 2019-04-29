Up to the Minute

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Nearly 700 people from across the Southern Tier came together at Binghamton University Saturday for the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s. The event raised $53,738 to support Alzheimer’s care and research programs.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects 5.8 million Americans, including 400,000 here in New York State,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “One million more New Yorkers provide unpaid care to someone with dementia. The generosity of those individuals and companies that supported us today at Walk To End Alzheimer’s® helps to improve the quality of life and care for those touched by the disease and brings us another step closer to a cure.”

Walk To End Alzheimer’s® participants did more than complete a two-mile walk on campus. They learned about Alzheimer’s disease and how to get involved with this critical cause. Funds raised at the event provide care and support programs for the region, as well as medical and scientific research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Joseph Vrablic of Vestal was the top individual fundraiser at $5,590. His team, Our Brothers Keeper, raised $6,185 and was the highest fundraising team. A list of the top ten fundraising individuals and teams can be found at alz.org/walk.

To learn more about Walk To End Alzheimer’s® or make a donation, visit www.alz.org/walk