Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Binghamton, NY raises more than $33,500 to fight Alzheimer’s disease

From The Alzheimer’s Association:

JOHNSON CITY, NY – More than 150 area residents participated in this year’s Binghamton, NY Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Southern Tier, raising $33,542 to date for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We missed coming together with all of our friends and supporters from across the region this year,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Knowing that our walkers still donned their purple and took to their sidewalks, streets and neighborhoods to fight for an end to Alzheimer’s speaks to their commitment and passion for our cause.”

Walkers took part in an online opening ceremony before using a smartphone app to measure their progress on Walk day. After wrapping up their activity, walkers were able to drive through a view-only Promise Garden at the United Methodist Homes’ Hilltop Campus in Johnson City. The 2020 Alzheimer’s Association, Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Binghamton, NY was presented by United Methodist Homes.

Archana Susarla of Vestal was the top individual fundraiser at $1,166. A team of employees from United Methodist Homes raised $2,750 and was the top fundraising team. Donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’s can be submitted through December 31.

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers and event participants was our primary driver in our decision to move Walk to End Alzheimer’s from a large, in-person gathering to a socially-distanced event where walkers plan their own walk route. The online opening ceremony can be viewed at alz.org/walk.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and nearly 1.1 million caregivers.

The 2020 Binghamton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of five fundraising walks sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. Walks are coming up in Syracuse on Sept. 27 and Utica on Oct. 4. The Chapter’s event in Watertown was Sept. 12, while its Ithaca/Cortland walk was Sept. 13. Register and donate at alz.org/walk.