AKUITY Technologies Newly Acquired by ICS

From ICS and AKUITY:

Auburn, MA– – ICS, a leading provider of IT Managed Services and Cybersecurity Solutions in the Northeast, announced today it has acquired AKUITY Technologies (“AKUITY”), a provider of IT managed services in the greater New England area.

ICS and AKUITY join forces to expand their Northeast footprint strategically. With the acquisition, all 50 AKUITY Technologies employees have transitioned to ICS. Additionally, the COO (Chief Operations Officer) of AKUITY Technologies, Brian Hanify, has been appointed as the New England territory’s regional president for ICS.

“After getting to know the team at ICS, it became clear that they were the perfect partner to bring expanded products and services to AKUITY clients. This will allow us to continue driving technology efficiency and security while lowering costs.”, said Brian Hanify

For more than 30 years, ICS has worked alongside clients to develop solutions to meet all of their technology and telecommunications needs. During that time, the company has grown steadily with nearly 100 employees and three offices in Syracuse, Endicott, and Ithaca, New York.

As a Managed Support Services and IT project implementation provider, the AKUITY Technologies suite of services will complement ICS’ capabilities. ICS President/CEO Kevin Blake says the two companies integrating their services made perfect sense.

“We are thrilled to have the AKUITY Technologies staff join the ICS Family. ICS’ mission is to make a difference in our employees’ lives, our customers’ businesses, and the communities we serve. It was clear that the AKUITY Technologies culture and core values fit right in with ours. We are looking forward to growing our New England footprint thru future acquisitions.”

About ICS

ICS, a portfolio company of Clearlight Partners, is a provider of IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and other project-based services, and hardware and software reselling for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company offers on-site and remote support to customers in the Northeastern US (United States), with an emphasis on serving SMBs within healthcare, financial services,

professional services, manufacturing, retail, and other industries. ICS was founded in 1986 and is currently led by 20+ year industry veteran Kevin Blake.

For more information, please visit www.icscomplete.com.

ABOUT AKUITY TECHNOLOGIES: Founded in 1988, AKUITY Technologies, Inc. provides information technology products and services to organizations in New England. The company serves businesses, municipalities, healthcare, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. AKUITY is based in Auburn, MA, and operates in five New England states.