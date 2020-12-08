Airbnb Tax Agreement in Tioga County

From Airbnb:

NEW YORK – Airbnb has finalized a new tax agreement with Tioga County, which will allow the Company to collect and remit hotel and motel room tax on behalf of hosts who have listings across the county. With these new agreements, Airbnb will now collect and remit taxes in 33 counties Statewide.

Collecting and remitting hotel taxes can be incredibly complicated. The rules were designed for traditional hospitality providers and large hotel corporations with teams of lawyers and accountants. For this reason, Airbnb has partnered with over 400 local governments around the world to collect and remit taxes, making the process seamless and easy for hosts to pay their fair share while contributing new revenue for local governments.

“This agreement will unlock significant new revenue for Tioga County, as similar agreements have for the many other New York counties enjoying this tax revenue,” said Alex Dagg, Senior Policy Director for Airbnb. “We are proud to be a local partner to these counties and look forward to working with many more to ensure the economic potential of home sharing can benefit every corner of the Empire State.”

“We look forward to this new relationship with Airbnb to efficiently collect the county’s 4% occupancy tax, which helps promote tourism throughout the county and region,” said James McFadden, Tioga County treasurer and tax enforcement officer.

Effective on December 1, 2020, Airbnb will collect and remit the hotel and motel room tax on taxable Airbnb stays in Tioga County. By doing so, Airbnb will make the process seamless for hosts while providing a valuable source of revenue to Tioga County.

Tioga County joins 32 other New York counties: Allegany County, Broome County, Cattaraugus County, Cayuga County, Chautauqua County, Chenango County, Clinton County, Cortland County, Delaware County, Dutchess County, Essex County, Franklin County, Fulton County, Livingston County, Monroe County, Montgomery County, Onondaga County, Orange County, Orleans County, Otsego County, Rensselaer County, Schenectady County, Schuyler County, Schoharie County, Seneca County, St. Lawrence County, Steuben County, Sullivan County, Tompkins County, Washington County, Westchester County and Wyoming County.

Airbnb has long supported measures that would extend existing sales and hotel and motel room taxes to short-term rentals and authorize platforms like Airbnb to collect and remit such taxes Statewide.

