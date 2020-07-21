Ahead of National Defense Authorization Act Fight, Brindisi Introduces Bipartisan Package of Defense Bills To Bolster National Defense & Stand Tough On China

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

House Armed Services Committee Member Brings Priorities To Floor Ahead of NDAA Vote

Brindisi: America Needs To Continue To Be A Leader In This World & We Can Do That By Putting Our Troops, Country, & Allies First

Congressman Anthony Brindisi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, introduced a package of bipartisan defense bills ahead of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Brindisi previously outlined his proposals and priorities for the NDAA and called on his colleagues to act in a bipartisan way to bolster our national defense, strengthen American manufacturing, and crack down on China.

Brindisi’s bills, all co-lead with a Republican, include the Military Mental Health Stigma Reduction Act, the Strengthening American Manufacturing Act, and the South China Sea Freedom of Navigation Act.

“Keeping our country safe is my top priority,” said Brindisi. “This bipartisan set of bills will improve mental health care for our troops, reduce our dependency on foreign manufacturing, and crack down on China for their encroachments on allies. America needs to continue to be a leader in this world and we can do that by putting our troops, our country, and our allies first.”

To foster bipartisanship and increase the likelihood of success, Brindisi introduced each piece of legislation with a Republican co-lead. Members expressed optimism that their bill would become law.

“I’m pleased to join Representative Brindisi in introducing the Military Mental Health Stigma Reduction Act,” said Congressman John Katko (NY-24). “This bipartisan legislation requires the Department of Defense to report on its efforts to reduce the stigma associated with servicemembers seeking treatment for PTSD or other mental health conditions. As Co-Chair of the bipartisan Mental Health Caucus, I’ve led bipartisan efforts in Congress to combat rising rates of suicide and to address gaps in our mental healthcare system. This measure will work to advance these efforts and encourage treatment for servicemembers struggling with mental illness.”

A summary of Brindisi’s bills and Republican co-leads is below:

Military Mental Health Stigma Reduction Act, co-lead with Congressman John Katko (NY-24): Requires DoD to submit report on its efforts to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health treatment for PTSD, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health conditions for servicemembers.

Strengthening American Manufacturing Act, co-lead by Congressman David Mckinley (WV-01): Requires DoD to report annually on its use of Domestic Non-Availability Determinations, which it uses to circumvent Buy American/Berry Amendment Requirements.

South China Sea Freedom of Navigation Act, co-lead by Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12): Updates the existing Freedom of Navigation Operations report to include US overflight operations, and a description of each excessive Chinese claim.

Last year, Brindisi included provisions in the NDAA that lead to robust investment in Rome Lab, including crucial funds for a Quantum Center and their security perimeter, as well as strong funding for programs that create good-paying jobs in the Southern Tier. Additionally, Brindisi secured big wins for Upstate in last year’s NDAA including getting his SPOONSS Act signed into law.