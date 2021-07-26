Agricultural Value Chain Study Completed

Tioga County, NY-The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency, in partnership with Tioga County Economic Development & Planning (ED&P), recently completed a study of the county’s agricultural value chain.

After being awarded a USDA Rural Business Development Grant in August of 2020, Karen Karp & Partners (KK&P), a food and agriculture consultancy firm, was retained to work with the County to conduct the study.

The project set out to better understand the farm and food economy in the county, and determine ways in which strategic actions could be taken to support the growth and vibrancy of the local food economy.

Led by a steering committee of local farmers, representatives from Tioga County Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District, the project consisted of numerous background research methods to understand the current state of farms and food in the county.

The KK&P team examined literature and data, and conducted interviews with farmers, institutional buyers, and others across the value chain to gather information about the county’s agricultural economy.

After the initial research, KK&P, with input from the steering committee and TEAM Tioga, developed initial

strategic actions that were even further refined through a series of stakeholder roundtables and additional

targeted research.

Megan Griffiths, Tioga County Agricultural Development Specialist, stated, “the strategies developed through this study offer a range of complementary approaches designed to support viability and innovation at the farm level, while simultaneously supporting stronger value chains through coordination and targeted infrastructure.”

The study can be found on the Tioga County website at https://www.tiogacountyny.com/media/9661/kkp_tioga-finalreport_final.pdf