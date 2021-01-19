Agricultural Exemptions for NYS Farmers February 2nd at 7:00 p.m

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County in partnership with Farmland for a Next Generation will present a workshop on Agricultural Exemptions for NYS Farmers. On February 2nd at 7:00 p.m. come and learn about a variety of agricultural tax abatement and incentive programs available to you!

Including:

-Agricultural Assessment

-Farmers School Property Tax Credit

-Ag Building and Structure Exemptions

-Temporary Greenhouse Exemptions

-Sales & Fuel Tax Exemption

-Commercial Business & Industrial Property Exemption

-Newly Planted Orchard & Vineyard Exemption

-And more!

Speakers for the event include Danielle LaRue, NYS Department of Taxation and Lindsay Wickham, NYS Farm Bureau Field Specialist. The workshop will be held via zoom with pre-registration required by February 1st. The cost of the workshop is $10 per e-mail and payment is required at the time of registration. To pre-register please follow the link https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/AgExemptions_203. For more information, contact Brian Aukema at bja14@cornell.edu.