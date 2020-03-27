AG James Donates 33,000 Gloves and 1,700 Protective Masks to NYS Office of Emergency Management to Help Coronavirus Response Efforts

From the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James:

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that the Office of the Attorney General has donated 33,000 gloves and 1,700 protective masks to the New York State Office of Emergency Management, to assist efforts to bolster the state’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). With New York recently established as the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, healthcare professionals within the state face a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), putting them at a high risk of exposure to the virus.

“First responders have once again demonstrated leadership and bravery in trying times, continuing to put their own wellbeing on the line for the sake of others,” said Attorney General James. “We cannot allow our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to become patients themselves. That’s why we must move heaven and earth to protect them and keep them safe, so that they return home safe to their loved ones. I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership during these trying times and for fighting every day for the best interests of New Yorkers. May God be with them all, always.”

“New York is fighting a war against this virus and we need all the help we can get,” said Governor Cuomo. “The generosity of the companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need. On behalf of the family of New York, I am deeply grateful for their generosity. We will get through this difficult time together, with the kindness, strength and tenacity that New York is known for.”

The donation includes 1,700 protective masks, 12,900 non latex-nitrile gloves, and 20,800 latex gloves. The PPE has been warehoused in the care of the Office of Attorney General. Both New York and the United States are experiencing a shortage of protective masks. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts a year, healthcare providers and patients will require 3.5 billion protective masks. The U.S. currently has roughly 12 million protective masks in its national stockpile