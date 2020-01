Afton United Methodist Church to host 2nd Annual Valentine’s Day Gift Shop featuring locally made products and crafts, local vendors and more!

Join us on 34 Spring Street, Saturday, February 8th from 9am to 4pm. The UMC Kitchen will have hot food and baked goods for sale.

100% of the days proceeds benefit the church directly. Contact event planner, Melissa Matthews for any questions.

607-242-8473, or email osdbymdm@gmail.com

Fb event: https://facebook.com/events/341111623470598/