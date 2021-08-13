Afton Sidewalk Day, 9am to 3pm on Saturday, August 21st

AFTON,NY- Afton Sidewalk Day returns, Saturday, August 21st from 9am to 3pm brought to you by the Greater Afton Area Chamber of Commerce and 6zero7events.com “Proudly Promoting Afton, New York”



featuring

Afton VFW Pancake Breakfast 8am to 11am

S.A.D.D. Club “Beer Goggles” Demonstration and Popcorn for sale

Smoothies, Iced Coffee and more at Baristacrats Coffee Bar who is hosting a Full Moon Fundraiser to benefit

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans hosted by Khalil Jade Music

Hamburgers, Hotdogs, Maple Cotton, Snocones, Chicken BBQ, Sausage, Fish Fry, Maple Syrup, Local Jams

and Sauces, Pulled Pork and Cotton Candy

“Made in Afton” products from local crafters and businesses such as River Rock Soaps, Sunflower Creations,

Fresh Harvest Mushrooms and more

Salt Chamber

Corn on the Cob eating Contest

Photos with a Unicorn

Dunk Tank

Chalk Art Contest

FASCar

Giveaways



Come to Afton on Saturday, August 21st from 9am to 3pm for community yard sales and so much more, it’s the return of Afton Sidewalk Day!



www.aftonsidewalkday.com facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/909430339874265



