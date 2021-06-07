Afton Fair receives approval for Fair July 8-11

From The Fair Board:

The Afton Fair is back for live attendance in 2021. The Chenango County Health Department has approved the Afton Fair for July 8 -11 2021. This will make the Afton Fair the first regional fair of the year.

The Fair Board is meeting to establish needed Covid procedures and signage, and finalize the events to occur during the fair. We are happy to announce that the Gillette Midway will be coming back. The animal shows have been confirmed including Harness Racing on Thursday the 8th, , a dairy and open horse show on Saturday the 10th along with various small animal shows.

The fair parade will be Thursday with line up at 6:30 and fireworks at dark. Since there was no Afton Christmas Parade last year, the theme will be Christmas in July.

As other events are confirmed they will be posted on the website theaftonfair.com.