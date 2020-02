Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church is offering an AED/CPR Training Session on March 14th, 2020

from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

This is an important training where you will learn how to save a life, or refresh your previous AED/CPR training.

The cost is $25.00 per person,

and everyone is welcome to attend.

Please call the Church Office at 724-5421 if you would like to sign up, or if you have any questions.