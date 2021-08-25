Adopt a Duck and 5,000 Could Be Yours

From The Humane Society:
It’s a really quacky concept. To win the guaranteed Grand Prize of $5,000 cash, all you have to do is adopt a duck. Each duck you adopt will be released into the random number generator, which will select the winning ducks for this years virtual event.
First place prize is $5,000
Second place prize is $1,300
Third place prize is $700
Winners will be announced via Facebook on Saturday, August 28th!🎉
Support the homeless and abused animals of Broome County and beyond; click the link below and adopt your ducks!
|1 Duck = $5
6 Ducks = $25
15 Ducks = $60
25 Ducks = $100
75 Ducks = $250