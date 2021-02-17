ACHIEVE’s Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic – Bowl-a-Thon

From ACHIEVE:



Are you ready to get out of the house for some safe family fun!?Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic – Bowl-a-ThonMarch 22nd – August 31st, 2021

Purchase your ticket for the Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classicand receive:¨ 3 Games of Bowling | Shoe Rental ¨¨ One Game of Laser Tag ¨¨ One Ride on the Spin Zone Bumper Cars ¨¨ One Slice of Pizza and a Soda ¨¨ ACHIEVE Buff ¨¨ One Entry for Grand Prize Drawing! ¨All for $40 per ticket!



Tickets can be redeemed between March 22nd and August 31stFun Zone at Midway Lanes | 213 North Jensen Road, Vestal, NY 13850

All proceeds go to help ACHIEVE fund critical services we provide to over 2,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities



The health and safety of our community is important to us at ACHIEVE, as it is to Midway Lanes, so we wanted to share with you the sanitation and social distancing measures Midway Lanes has instituted for the safety of all bowlers.

Midway Lanes has invested in ensuring that their facility is not only clean, but properly disinfected. They have invested in a BRAND NEW bowling ball disinfecting machine, a high temperature dish washing machine that they use on a daily basis, new dividers between lanes, and ball sharing is not permitted between guests.

For a complete list of all the health and safety measures in effect at Midway Lanes, we invite you to visit their website.