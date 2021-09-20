ACHIEVE to Join Sister Chapters of the Arc New York and Host Job Fair as Part of Statewide Recruitment Effort

From ACHIEVE:

What: Alongside all 37 chapters of The Arc New York, ACHIEVE will host an on-site job fair to fill vacancies as part of a unified statewide recruitment effort

When: Thursday, September 23, 2021 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: ACHIEVE Administrative Offices, 4733 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

Who: ACHIEVE staff members and managers Interested job seekers and community members

Details: ACHIEVE will host an on-site job fair at their Vestal offices to recruit employees and fill
over 80 direct support vacancies across the organization.

This job fair is part of a larger, statewide recruitment effort taking place across all chapters of The Arc New York on September 23rd. It comes as many voluntary provider agencies are facing a workforce shortage crisis that’s directly impacting the supports and services of those in their care.

Interested applicants can learn more about open positions and discuss opportunities with members of the management team. Resumés will be accepted, and on-the-spot interviews will be available to prospective employees.

To learn more about ACHIEVE’s open employment positions, please visit www.achieveny.org/employment. Interested applicants unable to attend can email hr@achieveny.org to schedule a virtual meeting and interview.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of
life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and
other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties.

