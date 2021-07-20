ACHIEVE to host two on-site job fairs and open house

From ACHIEVE NY:

What: In tandem with two on-site job fairs at their facilities in Vestal and Norwich, ACHIEVE will be hosting an open house at its new administrative offices in Vestal



When: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Job Fairs (Vestal & Norwich) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Open House (Vestal) 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Where: Site 1 (Vestal) ACHIEVE, 4733 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal Site 2 (Norwich) ACHIEVE, 214 Country Club Road, Norwich



Who: ACHIEVE leadership team and managers Interested job seekers and community members



Details: ACHIEVE will host two concurrent job fairs at their Vestal and Norwich facilities to recruit employees and fill over 80 vacancies across the organization. In tandem with these job fairs, ACHIEVE will host on open house to showcase their new administrative offices that opened in Vestal in the Summer of 2020, but remained closed to outside visitors due to COVID restrictions.



Interested applicants can attend either job fair for hot dogs and refreshments, and to learn more about open positions. Resumés will be accepted, and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted by members of ACHIEVE’s management team.



To learn more about ACHIEVE’s open employment positions, please visit

www.achieveny.org/employment.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of

life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and

other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties.