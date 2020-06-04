ACHIEVE to Host ﻿Informational Virtual Town Hall Sessions

From ACHIEVE:

ACHIEVE Chief Executive Officer Amy Howard, Chief Operations Officer Lisa Whitney and other program leaders invite family members of individuals the agency serves and other interested community partners to a series of online town halls to provide operational updates, projected plans and answer questions. The following virtual sessions are scheduled:

Wednesday, June 10th at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 11th at 5:30 PM Monday, June 15th at 5:30 PM Families, or those who can’t attend, can send questions in advance to Preston Evans at pevans@achieveny.org. These videos will be posted online afterwards. Spaces in this virtual town hall are limited. To RSVP, please email pevans@achieveny.org with your session date or call (607) 644-2052. Upon registering, you will be provided with a confirmation and information about joining the town hall.

