Achieve opens temporary administrative office

(Endicott, NY) Amy Howard, Chief Executive Officer of ACHIEVE, announced the opening of temporary administrative offices at the Huron Campus on North Avenue in Endicott.



As renovations are underway at ACHIEVE’s recently-purchased offices located on Vestal Parkway East, temporary operations have been established at Huron Campus for members of ACHIEVE’s executive team and other administrative departments, including Training and Finance, previously located at the Riverside Drive Plaza site.



The current lease for ACHIEVE’s Riverside Drive Plaza offices is set to expire on February 29, 2020.



At this time, all Human Resources appointments and any interested job applicants should report to ACHIEVE’s Cutler Pond facility, located at 125 Cutler Pond Road in Binghamton, between the hours of 8-4, Monday through Friday, or can apply online anytime at www.ACHIEVENY.org/employment.



Details on the opening of the new Vestal Parkway East property will be made available to the public when the facility is ready for its grand opening in the coming months. All other questions regarding the temporary offices can be directed to Preston Evans, Vice President Development & Donor Relations, at pevans@achieveny.org or (607) 723-8361.



As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties. To learn more about ACHIEVE and their programs, visit www.ACHIEVENY.org.