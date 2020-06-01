ACHIEVE Awards & Virtual Dance Party: Streaming Live

Please join us for ACHIEVE Awards & Virtual Dance Party, June 19, 7:00pm to 8:30pm! While we are unable to host this event live this year, we had to continue on, because this very special event celebrates the accomplishments of our individuals and recognizes our amazing staff and community partners. So, put on your party clothes or pajamas and join us for inspirational awards & dance celebration!
Visit our event page to learn more. In lieu of tickets, we are asking you please, make a donation to support ACHIEVE and their mission to advocate for and enhance the lives of people with intellectual and development disabilities.
Click Fundraise to create your own Peer to Peer campaign. On June 19th, watch live through the event page!