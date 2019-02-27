Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(Binghamton, NY) ACHIEVE, in partnership with the Binghamton Philharmonic, is launching its second joint Music Instrument Drive this Spring!

This March, The BPO is collecting gently used musical instruments to provide to disabled adults in the Southern Tier and surrounding areas.

Research shows that music therapy is an effective educational and therapeutic tool for everyone, including those with developmental disabilities.

Donations of gently used music instruments can be brought to the BPO Office at 71 State Street in Binghamton, or to the Forum Theatre in conjunction with the BPO’s March concerts: ‘Classical Mystery Tour’ on March 14th, and ‘Wagner’s Ring Cycle in One Night’ on March 23rd.

For questions and more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic at 607-722-6717.