Accurate Information is Vital to Slowing Community Spread of COVID-19

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Over the past week, Tioga County Public Health has seen a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, with

33 new cases occurring from September 22nd to September 29th. The key to slowing down new

cases from occurring in our community is the accurate information provided to Tioga County

Public Health during a contact investigation.



When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, an investigator from Tioga County Public Health

will interview the positive case to determine who they were in close contact with in the 48 hours

prior to developing symptoms, or being swabbed for COVID, through to the present time. During

this investigation, it is vital that the positive case provides accurate and honest information about

those they have had close contact with, as well as any public places where they have been.



When the positive case lies, gives misleading information, or intentionally withholds any

information that is needed for the investigation, it can have detrimental effects. This can lead to

individuals being missed who should be quarantined, which further leads to broader community

spread. This is what we are currently seeing within our community.

Please be aware that intentionally giving inaccurate information to public health authority could have legal ramifications, as these actions could lead to others being harmed due to the spread of COVID-19.



You can do your part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 down by:



1. Wearing a mask and practice social distancing if you’re attending a gathering of any size

2. Keeping a log (either in your phone or in a notepad) of places where you have been with

date and time records



3. If you are attending a gathering (even if it is just you and a friend or family member) make

sure you make note of anyone you’re around for more than 10 minutes in case you need to

refer back to that information at a later date



4. When you can, opt to skip the social gatherings and enjoy spending time with your

household members



Please remember that our department is doing our part every day to protect our community, but

we need our community to help us out to prevent the rapid community spread of COVID-19 that

we are seeing right now.