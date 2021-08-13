ACCORD to host virtual basic mediation training

BROOME COUNTY, NY- ACCORD, A Center for Dispute Resolution, Inc. will be hosting an Initial/Basic Mediation Training in September and October 2021.

If you are interested in learning more about being a Mediator, please contact our office for more information on why mediation is so important to this community and how you can become a part of our team.

This training will take place virtually.

The trainings will be led by Elena Sapora; Mediator, Facilitator, Trainer, Consultant and Parent.

“In my professional life I have a strong track record of leaving things better than they were when I arrived. One of my superpowers is synthesizing complex information, and translating complex issues into tangible, understandable action items. As a Manager and non-profit Director, I’ve built a legacy of operational systems that improve organizational performance. People who have worked with me often comment on how the experience exceeded their expectations. They comment on my ability to communicate complex ideas in comprehensible ways, my strong organization skills, my warmth, energy, and engagement. For over ten years I have been providing Basic Mediation Training for a variety of audiences and am certified as an Initial Mediation Trainer by the New York State Unified Court System Office of ADR and Court Improvement Programs for both the Community Dispute Resolution Centers Program and Part 146.”

ACCORD has been providing mediation and other dispute resolution programs in Broome and Tioga Counties for over 35 years.

These services, most of which are free to the public, have helped individuals, families and businesses resolve a wide array of conflicts.

ACCORD also offers conflict resolution/communication trainings to businesses and organizations.

Private donations from the United Way of Broome and Tioga counties, the Unified Court System and Court Improvement Programs support ACCORD.