AARP NY Provides Resources to Aid Veterans, Military Families Amid COVID-19

From AARP:

NEW YORK, N.Y.— AARP New York is working to help Veterans and Military families amid the COVID-19 outbreak by providing free resources, important information about scams targeting veterans, and timely programming to meet their unique family caregiving needs. AARP New York is also assisting Veteran-Owned Small Businesses find and obtain information to support and protect their businesses.

“AARP has a long legacy of outreach to Military Veterans, and we are seeking to expand our efforts to meet the needs of Veterans, members of the Military and their families who may be at particular risk during this public health emergency,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “While all Americans are making changes to their daily lives, we know that older adults and those with chronic health conditions, many of whom are wounded, ill, or injured service members and Veterans, are at higher risk for serious illness and complications from coronavirus. AARP is continuing to step up our efforts to better serve family caregivers and their loved ones.”

The AARP New York webpage – https://states.aarp.org/new-york/ – contains a list of free resources that are available to aid Veterans, Military members and their Families amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including AARP’s Community Connections link, resources for small business and information on how to avoid the latest fraud and scams targeting Veterans & Military Families, among others.

Veterans & Military Families are twice as likely as civilians to be targeted by con artists, and there’s no exception during the pandemic. Such schemesto steal one’s personal information and money, reported to AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, range from bogus COVID-19 test kits, fake Veterans charities to fight the coronavirus, and fraudulent “Trump dollars” stimulus checks, to military service benefits schemes, bogus jobs scams and illegally charging for military records that Veterans can get for free.

AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation teamed up to create the Military Caregiving Guide, a veteran-specific guide to help military and veteran caregivers tackle some of the most critical issues they’re facing because of COVID-19, and Five Ways to Update Your Caregiving Journey, a list of practical steps caregivers can take amid the coronavirus outbreak to better protect themselves and their loved ones. You can download or print both documents from the AARP New York webpage.

AARP has also developed a version of the “Six Questions Families Need to Ask Regarding COVID-19 to Nursing Homes” for Veterans and Military families. AARP urges families with loved ones in a VA-contracted nursing facility or in the state’s Veterans’ Homes to download the printable PDF form and ask these six key questions of nursing home staff, VA contract or state Veteran Home employees. The document is available at https://states.aarp.org/new-york/aarp-ny-resources-for-veterans

AARP Community Connections, a free online platform, allows anyone to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones.

AARP is hosting a National Tele-Town Hall which will discuss access to benefits and health services through the VA or general health care providers. Experts will also discuss financial and economic challenges veterans and active military are facing during the pandemic. The event will include several special guests today, May 14 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm ET. There will also be an opportunity to submit questions. Call-in details for this tele-town hall and transcripts of prior sessions can be found at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.

You can also find coronavirus information from AARP New York on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts: @aarpny. We also recommend visiting www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, and the state and local health agency for the latest information.

For the latest trends on fraud and scams, visit AARP’s Fraud Watch Network website at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

These AARP resources are free and AARP membership is not required. For more information about any of these services and additional information for Veterans and Military families visit www.aarp.org/veterans