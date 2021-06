From the Tioga County Historical Society:

Presented by Robert Pastorkey, a member of the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Historical Society.

June 26th, 2021, 11 am to noon: $3.00 donation is requested.

Hosted by the Tioga County Historical Society in conjunction with their “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” exhibit running from May 15 to October 2, 2021

For further details, contact the museum at: 607-687-2460 museum@tiogahistory.org

www.tiogahistory.org