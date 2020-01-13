A Room to Heal Expands Hearts for Hope Event Fundraiser to Include Restaurant, Beverage Tastings

Local children’s charity A Room to Heal will hold its fourth annual “Hearts for Hope” fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

This year, the event will include more than 30 tasting table vendors, including P.S. Restaurant, Food & Fire, The Colonial, Dos Rios, Peterson’s Tavern, Hermann J. Weimer Winery, Hazlitt Winery, Water Street Brewing, Galaxy Brewing, Waterman’s Distillery and more.

Auction/raffle items include a framed Jim Kelly autographed Hall of Fame jersey, several travel packages, a NY Yankees bus trip from Tom & Jerry’s, a Kalahari waterpark package, Mackenzie-Childs footstool, jewelry, a dinner party, salon, fitness, retail and restaurant gift certificates and much, much more.



Tickets for the event are $30 per person and can be purchased online at aroomtoheal.net or at the door until sold out.

Four children who received A Room to Heal room makeovers and passed away in 2019 will be remembered at the event with a memorial display and moment of silence. Katie Creech, Adam Masland, Alex Pinto and Maddie Shaw.

A Room to Heal creates therapeutic, healing environments for seriously ill children by giving them a dream bedroom makeover. Since 2005, the all-volunteer organization has completed 117 room projects in our community.