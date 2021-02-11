A public hearing regarding NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative

From the office of Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar:
BROOME COUNTY, NY – On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the Broome County Police Review Taskforce will host a public hearing via Zoom regarding the Broome County Sheriff’s Office draft plan for the NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. Residents will be able to share their thoughts regarding the plan. Media are invited to attend and observe the public hearing.
For information on the taskforce and to view the draft plan click here
Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://broome.zoom.us/j/98634172487?pwd=ZGFETDAxN0MwQytJVy85SSttSzhzZz09
Meeting ID: 986 3417 2487
Passcode: 615049
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,98634172487#,,,,*615049# US (New York)