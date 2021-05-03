A Presentation for Family Caregivers Coping with Caregiver Stress Through Chair Yoga

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, May 12 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm by phone or zoom. “Coping with Caregiver Stress Through Chair Yoga” will be presented by Deanna Pipher, Hatha Yoga certified instructor.



Self-care is a necessary part of caregiving. Please join us to balance your mind, body and soul through this special yoga presentation for caregivers. This is a great opportunity to learn about the benefits of yoga and well-being through a zoom or phone call presentation. Together we can learn different ways to cope with stress and how to avoid burnout.

Pre-registration is required; please call Caregiver Services at (607) 778-2411.



What: “Coping with Caregiver Stress Through Chair Yoga.”

When: Wednesday, May 12 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers