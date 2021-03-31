A Presentation for Family Caregivers Advance Planning and End of Life: The Importance of Making Your Wishes Known

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, April 14 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm by phone or zoom. “Advance Planning and End of Life” will be presented by Chereese Douglas, Program Specialist with Action for Older Persons, Inc.



Attend this presentation to learn what you need to know to better plan for yourself

and the one you’re caring for. Chereese will provide an overview of the various advance directive options that are available. This includes the health care proxy, living will, do not resuscitate

(DNR) document and medical orders for life sustaining treatment (MOLST).



Pre-registration is required; please call Caregiver Services at (607) 778-2411.

What: “Advance Planning and End of Life: The Importance of Making Your

Wishes Known.”

When: Wednesday, April 14 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers