A Prelaunch Briefing: Presented by Tish Bresee, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador

Making a Difference! As you can imagine, our lack of being able to offer programs to schools, organizations and the general public has essentially dropped our income to zero. Our operating expenses however need to be paid. We are drawing from our reserves but those reserves are limited. Kopernik receives no government support.



We rely entirely on tuition, donations and grants from our generous supporters to cover operating and capital expenses. We would like to thank all those who have donated thus far! There are a few way you can support us, if you are in a financial position to help.



You can make a contribution by donating using the Paypal or you can mail a us a check. You can make your donation quickly and securely online by using the PayPal button below. In addition, you can also donate via Facebook. Also, if you order anything online from Amazon, you can donate to Kopernik via smile.amazon.com. If you are not already using smile.amazon.com, sign up and choose Kopernik Observatory as your designated charity. It costs you nothing and Kopernik will receive a donation from Amazon based on your purchase.