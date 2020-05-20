A Prelaunch Briefing: Presented by Tish Bresee, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:
Friday, May 22 at 7:30 PM
Livestreamed on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel
|The date is set for the first crewed flight from the U.S. soil since 2011! On May 27, 2020, Apalachin NY native Doug Hurley and fellow astronaut Robert Behnken, are scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center in the SpaceX Crew Dragon upon a Falcon 9 rocket and will head to the International Space Station for an extended stay. Col. Hurley flew as a pilot for the STS-135 mission, which was the final flight of the Space Shuttle program in July 2011. Now he’s scheduled to be on the first crewed launch from American soil (aka: LAUNCH AMERICA).
This will be the final flight test for SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which will validate the company’s crew transportation system and also the first time NASA astronauts will test the spacecraft systems in orbit. The Demo-2 mission will be the final major step before NASA’s Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for operational missions to the International Space Station. Doug and Robert are currently in quarantine in Florida and the spacecraft is now undergoing final preparation.
During her presentation, Tish will provide the latest mission update and answer questions posed in the YouTube chat window.
|Making a Difference! As you can imagine, our lack of being able to offer programs to schools, organizations and the general public has essentially dropped our income to zero. Our operating expenses however need to be paid. We are drawing from our reserves but those reserves are limited. Kopernik receives no government support.
We rely entirely on tuition, donations and grants from our generous supporters to cover operating and capital expenses. We would like to thank all those who have donated thus far! There are a few way you can support us, if you are in a financial position to help.
You can make a contribution by donating using the Paypal or you can mail a us a check. You can make your donation quickly and securely online by using the PayPal button below. In addition, you can also donate via Facebook. Also, if you order anything online from Amazon, you can donate to Kopernik via smile.amazon.com. If you are not already using smile.amazon.com, sign up and choose Kopernik Observatory as your designated charity. It costs you nothing and Kopernik will receive a donation from Amazon based on your purchase.