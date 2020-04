From The Broome County Humane Society:

Help support the Broome County Humane Society this April 20-25 by donating your returnable cans & bottles to our front doors. We encourage drop offs Monday-Saturday from 8am-4pm ONLY when you are already traveling. In adherence to local regulations, NO SPECIAL TRIPS PLEASE! Help us reach out goal of $1,000 by April 25! Our four-legged friends thank you!!