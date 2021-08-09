“A Mid Summer Night’s Dream” EPAC Youth Troupe

ENDICOTT, NY- This will be the 17th Annual Shakespeare in the Park event at the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott, presented by the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

This year the EPAC Youth Troupe will present an abridged version of, “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream”, August 19th – 22nd, with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

Recently EPAC has been bringing Shakespeare productions back to the park with abridged versions more suitable for modern day audiences.

Especially for today’s young people experiencing Shakespeare for the first time.

Last year, EPAC had to cancel the annual Shakespeare in the Park event due to the Pandemic, but IT’S BACK and this year the Youth Troupe will present a condensed PUNK version of “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream” at the Stage in Little Italy in the George W. Johnson park.

This production is Directed by Dustin Hirthler with assistance from Pat Foti, and performed by an amazing group of young local thespians.

The EPAC Youth Troupe is VERY Excited to perform for Live Audiences at the park again.

They can’t wait to hear the Applause and Appreciation of family and friends enjoying Live Entertainment!

The FREE annual Shakespearean Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, August 22nd from 12pm – 5pm at the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott, near the Stage at Little Italy.

There will be tons of local vendors, artists, foods and games.

There will be live music & entertainment from groups like the The EPAC Kids Workshop productions of Descendants and Be More Chill as well as many others.

There will also be Craft Refreshments from local breweries like The North Brewery of Endicott and Americana Winery, and much much more!

This EPAC event is FREE for the whole community to enjoy!

Show dates: August 19th – 22nd

Performances will be held at The Stage at Little Italy,

located in George W. Johnson Park,

201 Oak Hill Ave. Endicott, NY. 13760

Rain or Shine

This EPAC event will take place rain or shine.

The Shakespeare in the Park production of “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream”, will be presented by the EPAC Youth Troup August 19th, 20th, 21st at 7pm and August 22nd at 2pm in the George W. Johnson park.

This project is made possible with public funds from The Tioga Downs Community Foundation, and with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.

Additional support for the Broome SCR Program graciously provided by the Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, Inc.