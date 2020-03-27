A message from the Delaware County Sheriff

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

I would like to begin by saying I am proud of the people of Delaware County! As you know, we are living in unprecedented times, dealing with the Corona virus. Work, school and businesses have been closed, we have been told to stay isolated and engage in social distancing… it appears life as we know it has been turned upside down. However, throughout it all, the people of this county have pulled together, handled any restrictions responsibly and, most importantly, taken care of each other. I am proud of the teamwork we have in wanting the best for each other and our communities.

I think it is important to recognize and thank the folks who continue to fight for us and provide vital services to keep our communities functioning. The medical providers, doctors, nurses, hospital and nursing home staff, emergency medical responders and departments of health are on the front lines of this pandemic…directly assuming the personal risks necessary to wage a war against this virus to protect us.

Our first responders; police and corrections officers, fire, EMS, 911 dispatchers continue to serve our communities professionally in steadfast service to others…they are the backbone of public safety and we also owe them a debt of gratitude.

However, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the essential service personnel that continue to work so that we can continue to function; Our Farmers, grocery store and building supply folks, food service personnel, utilities employees, mechanics, maintenance personnel, warehouse and distribution workers and let’s not forget the truck drivers…without them we wouldn’t have the food, supplies, goods or fuel necessary to continue to move forward. I am sure I have missed others, but my point is there are many folks working behind the scenes to keep us functioning and we need to all be thankful.

Next I would like to address other concerns. Be aware of the scammers that have popped up. From scams ranging from the sales of virus test kits, to offers of cash related to the pending stimulus package, scammers are out there attempting to victimize you. Remember, never give out your personal information; name, date of birth, SSN, etc. When these incidents happen, promptly report them to your

local law enforcement agency. Maintain a level head during this time and use good common sense. Remember, if something doesn’t sound right or appears too good to be true, it probably is.

I have also received many inquiries related road closures. Let me be clear, all roads remain open and there are no current travel restrictions. However, it is recommended that travel be limited to maintaining or receiving essential services; such as food, fuel, needed supplies and medical care. Remember, the experts are advising against significant social interaction to control the spread…so, again, sound common sense regarding travel goes a long way.

I want you to know the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office remains available 24/7 to serve you throughout the duration of this event. All Divisions of the Sheriff’s Office are open and fully functional. We continue to answer calls for service and respond to 911 emergency calls accordingly. We are working closely with all State, County and Local agencies to do our part to address the many complexities involved in this event.

In the meantime, please do your best to continue to follow the guidance and advice given by the CDC and our local and State health departments.

Here at the Sheriff’s Office we have a number of ways you can maintain contact with us. Like us on Facebook or twitter… or connect with us on our newly established mobile App called the Sheriff’s App available for free in the App Store or at Google Play…search Delaware County Sheriff and download the App today. In addition, you can also visit our agency website; which can be found by googling, Delaware County, NY Sheriff.

We are all in this together. If we continue to work with each other, I am confident we will defeat this and resume our normal lives soon. Please continue to look out for one another and pray for one another…as well as for our Nation and our leaders.

I am honored to serve you as your Sheriff. Rest assured, the dedicated members of my Office are at the ready to serve you, today and into the future.

Standing with you in Service, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond