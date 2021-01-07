A Fellowship of Curious Minds – January Exhibition 2021

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga County, NY – Kicking off 2021 is our newest exhibition, “A Fellowship of Curious Minds: Art & Collections of Andy Hafer and Chris Knickerbocker”. It will open on Friday, January 8, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council’s gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what genre of art that Hafer’s and Knickerbocker’s work falls into, but here are a few words that come to mind:

· “Oddities”

· “Folk Art”

· “Salvaged Finds”

· However, both agree the most accurate descriptor is: “Undiscovered Geniuses”.

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from January 9 – 30, 2021, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.