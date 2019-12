On December 22 from 9AM to 2PM the Tru By Hilton and the Fairfield by Marriot will be sponsoring Santa’s Vision: a free event for the community.

Santa’s Vision has a variety of activities to offer including:

Free Picture with Santa Free Gift for Each Child Free Pony Rides Free Face Painting Cookie Decorating Meet your Favorite Character

The event will be put on in support of local food pantry-accepting donations of any non-perishable food during the event.