Fifth Annual Seniors Running and Walking Festival this Saturday

From the New York State Office for Aging:

(Broome County, NY) Join over 100 older adults competing in the fifth annual Seniors Running and Walking Festival, including three 90-year-olds and eleven seniors who are competing in their first ever 5K.

Open to anyone 55 years or older, the Seniors Running and Walking Festival includes people of all abilities, those who are fast or slow, walk or run, use a cane, a wheelchair, and even those needing someone to push their wheelchair.

This festival is a celebration of older adults’ abilities, health and well-being. Afterwards, participants get to enjoy live music and refreshments.

Event: Seniors Running and Walking Festival Date: Saturday, September 7 Time: 8:30 AM

Location: Coal House Café on the Vestal Rail Trail

204 Stage Rd, Vestal, NY