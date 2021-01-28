99.1 the Whale makes the move to free beer & hot wings in the morning

From Townsquare Media:

“Free Beer and Hot Wings” is the new morning show for Townsquare Media WAAL-FM 99.1 The Whale’s Classic Rock station Binghamton, NY, beginning Monday February 1st.

Don Morgan, WAAL-FM Brand Manager states “Morning radio in the Binghamton area is about to get rocked as 99.1 The Whale welcomes the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show. Free Beer and Hot Wings comprises of five people whose goal is to have fun every morning, get you laughing and to forget about the bad things going on in the world. Free Beer and Hot Wings Show airs Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10am on Binghamton’s Classic Rock, 99.1 The Whale.”

Gregg “Free Beer” Daniels joins in saying “We can’t wait to get started on 99.1 The Whale. We look forward to being the nonsensical distraction from this dumb world while we start the work days.”

About the Free Beer & Hot Wings Show:

Hosted by Gregg “Free Beer” Daniels and Chris “Hot Wings” Michaels, along with the cast of Joe Gassman, Producer Steve and Kelly “Cheese” Cheesborough. FREE BEER & HOT WINGS offers five-hours of live and compelling morning drive entertainment programming. “Funny,” “relatable,” and “honest” are often the words that listeners use to describe the show.

