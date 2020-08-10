56th Health memorial for modifieds this Monday, August 10th.

From Five Mile Point Speedway:

WATCH IT LIVE AT WWW.DIRTTRACKDIGEST.TV. FIVE DRIVERS WILL BE INTRODUCED AND ADDED TO ALL-TIME GREATEST DRIVER LIST.

KIRKWOOD, NY…The 70th consecutive year of racing at Five Mile Point Speedway has certainly been one of a kind. The speedway has been forced to keep the spectator grandstand closed throughout the season due to NYS Covid-19 guidelines. This has not slowed any of the enthusiasm of the 70th Anniversary Season as racing has continued on Saturday nights. Fans have a unique opportunity this Monday evening to see the 56th running of the Heath Memorial for Modifieds live through a multi-camera pay per view broadcast.

The broadcast is only $19.99 and includes all of the racing on Monday evening. The live broadcast can be seen at www.dirttrackdigest.tv. Racing begins at 7 p.m. Pit gates open at 4:30 p.m. with practice set for 6:15 p.m. The racing program will include the Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman, Factory Stocks, 600 Modifieds, FWD Four Cylinders and Juniors. This Monday the speedway will host the re-scheduled 56th Heath Memorial.

The race was postponed to August with the original hope that the spectator grandstand could be open at this point. That is still not the case. Despite this, teams are ready to do battle for the 30 lap $2,000 to win Modified headliner. Travis Smith is the defending race winner. The Heath Memorial honors Irving and Anna Heath who founded the speedway in 1951. Mr. Heath passed away in 1965 and Anna kept the speedway alive owning until her passing in 2004. Her grandson Andrew Harpell purchased the speedway prior to her passing and owns to this day. This Monday five championship drivers will be added to the 65 All-Time Greatest Drivers list bringing the total to 70. All five drivers are past Modified Track Champions and includes Kevin Bates, Don Hart Jr., Justin Holland, Brian Malcolm and Shaun Walker.

The original 50 All-Time Greatest Drivers list was announced during the 2000 50th Anniversary Season at Five Mile Point Speedway. Since that time, 15 additional Five Mile Point Speedway greats were added to the list. This season will mark the 70th Anniversary Season with five more all-time greats being honored and added to the list. The list has always included former Modified Track Champions at the speedway. The criteria have been based on the division being the headline act since the opening of the speedway in 1951. All five of this year’s inductees are former Modified Track Champions. The all-time list is also comprised of former Street Stock, Mini Stock and Figure 8 racing greats. This year’s inductees include Kevin Bates from Lake Ariel, PA. Bates, was the Modified Track Champion in 2017.

Bates leads this year’s inductees with fourteen career feature wins at Five Mile Point Speedway. Bates ranks twenty-third on the all-time Modified wins list. Don Hart, Jr. earned his Modified Track Championship back in the 2004 racing season. He has eight career wins along with his championship title. His victories came over a fairly short span of racing events making his winning percentage quite high out of those race starts. Justin Holland, a graduate of the Sportsman ranks moved his way in to the Modified division and captured a Modified Track Championship title at the speedway in 2012. Holland has six career feature wins in the Modified division at the speedway to date. He will be returning to the weekly ranks in 2020 hoping to add to his win total. Brian Malcolm is a back to back and defending Modified Track Champion at the speedway. Malcolm won the titles in 2018 and 2019 at Five Mile Point Speedway.

Malcolm, also from Lake Ariel, PA has eight feature wins to his credit at the speedway. Malcolm is taking on the ambitious challenge to try and become a three-peat Modified Track Champion this season at the speedway. If he could win the 2020 title he would be the first since Chuck Akulis who pulled it off in 1994, ’95 and ’96. Only Larry Catlin and Chuck Akulis ever pulled off the remarkable feat of winning three Modified Track Championships in a row.

Catlin won his Track Championships in 1969, ’70 and ’71. Akulis set the bar with nine consecutive Modified Track Championships between 1977 and 1985. He then backed that up with the last three-peat Modified Championship in 1994, ’95 and ’96. Shaun Walker completes the 2020 inductee class this season.

Walker, a Sportsman Track Champion in 2008 made his way into the Modified ranks with great success. Walker captured back to back Modified Track Championships in 2015 and 2016. He has captured six Modified feature wins at Five Mile Point Speedway during his career.

The 70th Anniversary “All-Time Greatest” Drivers will be honored at the 56th running of the Heath Memorial this Monday at Five Mile Point Speedway. Irving and Anna Heath founded and built the speedway in 1951. That event honors them each season at the speedway. The complete list of the All-Time Greatest 70 Drivers can be found below. All of the driver’s names are featured on the 2020 70th Anniversary Five Mile Point Speedway T-Shirt. All historical and upcoming information can be found on our official website at www.5milepointspeedway.com.