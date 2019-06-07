5000 shoes for veterans! Students raise $1,000 for Honor Flight Network!

Maine Memorial students really stepped up and turned unwanted shoes into a way to honor our American heroes. In February, the school’s student council organized a collection and asked community members to drop off their unwanted shoes at the school to help raise funds for the Honor Flight Network.

The group provides free trips for American Veterans to Washington D.C., where they are honored for their service and have the opportunity to see their war memorial.

In all, the school collected more than 5,000 shoes, a total of 100 bags full, which will be sold to a company that will distribute them to people in need around the world. In return, $1,000 will be donated to the Honor Flight organization and will benefit local veterans!

The next trip to our Nation’s capital will take place on Sept. 21 and 22. Any veteran is who would like to go can fill out an application on the Twin Tiers Honor Flight website. Each veteran will have a guardian with them. Anyone interested in serving as a guardian can also apply online.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to this fundraiser! Thank you for supporting our students’, and the Honor Flight Network’s efforts to provide a memorable trip for men and women who have fought to protect our freedom!