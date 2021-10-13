4th Annual Veterans Expo

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

NFL Standings

NFL Scores

NFL-scores

Team Stats

bills-stats

2021 Bills Schedule

bills-schedule

Bills Roster

bills-roster

Bills Depth Chart

depth-chart

Bills Injury Report

injury-report

Transactions

transactions

From the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency:

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga Downs Casino Resort are excited to announce they are sponsoring and hosting the 4th Annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs Casino Event Center in the Grand Ballroom on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10 am – 4 pm. The Expo is a resource and information fair that is free for veterans, their family members and care providers or the public at large. There will be over 50 agencies and organizations present so stop down and learn how your friends and neighbors in Tioga County and surrounding areas can help meet your needs! Also, find ways to volunteer and get involved in helping veterans in your communities! We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information call Mike at 607-687-8239.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News