4th annual Black Balloon Day coming up on March 6th

From the Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition:

Owego, NY – Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is inviting Tioga County residents and businesses to join us on March 6th for Tioga County’s 4th annual Black Balloon Day.

Black Balloon Day is an international event, with the purpose of bringing awareness to lives lost due to overdose and show support for those affected by substance use disorder. We are asking people to consider hanging a balloon in the community, whether it be outside of your home or business, is a simple way to show support and stand in solidarity with those who lost a loved one to overdose.

When: Saturday, March 6th, with balloons available for pick at two locations: CASA-Trinity at 72 North Ave. in Owego from 9 am until gone and Valley United Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly from 10 am until noon.

To participate in this event and show your support we ask that you hang a Black Balloon outside your home or business. Please help us to spread the message of this day by sharing a picture of your balloon on our social media using the hashtags #BlackBalloonDay and #TiogaASAP, or tagging Tioga County ASAP on Facebook or @TiogaASAP on Instagram.

For more information or any questions contact: amikeska@casa-trinity.org or message on Facebook @TiogaASAP