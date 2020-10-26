$454,200 Awarded to Nonprofits in the Region by the Community Foundation for South Central New York

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Grant Funding to be Used for Capital Projects, Programs, COVID 19 Relief, and Operating Support

Johnson City, NY October 22, 2020. Twenty-eight organizations in the region were awarded grants totaling $454,200 from the Community Foundation for South Central New York. The successful grant applications, approved through a competitive volunteer panel and board review process, are for a variety of capital projects, operations, COVID-19 related needs, and programs.

The Foundation received 107 applications for $1,845,000 in requests. Organizations funded included, among others; a day care program, a senior center, an adaptive sports organization, theaters, an ambulance corps, conservation centers, and animal welfare programs.

“We continue to see enormous need among our nonprofits, schools, and municipalities said Diane Brown, Executive Director. This fall’s grant cycles saw a record number of inquiries, applications, and the amount of funds requested. It’s a concerning indication of how deeply the COVID-19 crisis has affected our communities in the southern tier.”

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 133 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $18 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org.