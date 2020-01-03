42nd annual Winter Living Celebration; snowy fun for the whole family

Friends of Rogers hosts 42nd annual Winter Living Celebration, Sponsored by Blueox Energy & Neighborhood Markets

Be a part of the 42nd annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 am. to 3 pm on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.

Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this free family friendly event has activities for everyone to enjoy the Winter season.

“It’s exciting to have the biggest Winter celebration in the area for the 42nd year.” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Thanks to the generosity of Blueox Energy & Neighborhood Markets for the second year, we can provide this event to the community at no charge.”

The annual favorite horse-drawn sleigh ride is provided by Lamplit Farm again this year, with the backup of a wagon ride if there isn’t enough snow for the sleigh.

Either way, the ride is one of the memories your family will cherish for years to come.

In keeping with Winter Living Celebration tradition, visitors have the opportunity to be a “human bird-feeder,” try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, view Environmental Conservation Officer and Forest Ranger demonstrations, view the Maple Experience by NYS Maple, try the Rogers Center Maple Syrup from our own sugar bush ,and make campfire s’mores provided by Victorian Rose of Bouckville.

Live music by the Susquehanna String Band will entertain you as you warm up in the Visitor Center, along with representatives from the Chenango Bird Club, Bullthistle Hiking Club and Knapp Knoll Woodworks.

Boise Bees Fluffy Creates and Ginny Marris will be vendors in the Bird Cabin with the kid’s crafts.

Enjoy Interactive live demonstrations on cross-cut sawing, ice-fishing, and Ice Rescue.

Thanks to the Chenango Bird Club and the Rotary Club of Sherburne, refreshments will be available for purchase, with all proceeds to benefit Friends of Rogers.

“The Winter Living Celebration is the perfect opportunity to embrace Winter and learn a new outdoor activity.” said Heather Tehan, Friends of Rogers Director of Development. “We serve the community and offering this wonderful learning experience at no charge is an important piece of the environmental education we provide.”

While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages.

Grounds are open daily, dawn to dusk. Visitor Center hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 St Hwy 80, Sherburne, NY 13460.