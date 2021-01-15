40,000 sq. ft. Mass Vaccination Clinic Opens in Ithaca

From Cayuga Health:

Ithaca, New York –– Cayuga Health (CH) officials announced today that they have been working closely with the Tompkins County Health Department to open a Covid-19 mass vaccination clinic. The 40,000 sq. ft. mass vaccination clinic is located in the former Sears department store at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. It has been opened for Phase 1 vaccination dispensing and in preparation for the progression of the vaccination distribution. So far, Cayuga Health has administered 5,132 vaccines, at approximately 650-800 per/day, as part of the Phase 1A and now 1B. With enough vaccines, the site is capable of administering 2,000 doses daily.

“Our mission is to dispense 100% of the allocated vaccine as it is received, and we have done this continuously since accepting our first shipment,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President and CEO of Cayuga Health. “It is our understanding that the more efficient that we are, the greater the allocation can become in the future. As additional groups are eligible for vaccination – we will reach them quickly.”

During a teleconference last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the highest and lowest performing hospitals in the state as it pertains to vaccine distribution. Of those listed, Cayuga Medical Center received recognition as one of the Top 10 highest performers in New York State. The entire teleconference, as recorded by Governor Andrew Cuomo, can be heard here.

“The partnership we have with Cayuga Health has been key through this pandemic,” states Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director. “We know it is going to take several weeks to months to get through this first phase. We are following New York State guidance for the phased distribution of vaccine.”

The Cayuga Health mass vaccination clinic located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca, NY, is located in the former Sears department store. The 40,000 square foot facility is staffed by experienced and knowledgeable Cayuga Health and county employees. To register for the vaccine please visit cayugahealth.org/vaccine or Tompkins County Health Department website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine.

Last month, at the direction of the New York State Department of Health and in collaboration with the Tompkins County Health Department, Cayuga Health started to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the community to health care workers and those with essential jobs. Cayuga Health’s vaccine rollout will continue to expand to others in the community in the weeks and months ahead.

Testing continues to be priority to stop the spread of COVID-19. Last week, two additional Cayuga Health Sampling Sites were opened, one at Cayuga Medical Center and one at Gutchess Park in Cortland. Since the onset of testing in Tompkins County, and now the surrounding communities, 798,222 tests have been conducted as of January 11th. More information can be found on the Cayuga Health Coronavirus tracking site cayugahealth.org/coviddata/.

“We are asking people to be patient and are encouraging anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested,” added Kruppa.

Cayuga Health currently offers five COVID-19 testing locations:

The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwod Road, Ithaca, NY Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls, NY 412 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY Gutchess Park, Cortlandville, NY Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY



“We know that testing will continue to play a critical role during this pandemic, even as the vaccine is being dispensed,” adds Stallone. “Just last week we opened two more sampling sites to support increasing testing demand.”

Individuals seeking a test at any of the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites will need to pre-register for an appointment. On-line registration for all of the Cayuga Health sampling sites, including Cayuga Medical Center, Schuyler Hospital, 412 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, and Cortland is available at www.cayugahealth.org. For patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions, please call 607-319-5708. If an individual is registered for a saliva test, they cannot have any tobacco products or anything to eat or drink 30 minutes prior to their appointment.

Need transportation? Contact 2-1-1 (or 877-211-8677) for a list of options. Available 8:30 am – 5:00 pm weekdays.

For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.