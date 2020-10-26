4 local Fire and EMS providers awarded with Sheriff “Super-Star” awards for heroic actions

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

DELHI, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond recognized (4) local Fire and EMS providers with Sheriff “Super-Star” awards for heroic actions while assisting a Deputy Sheriff on September 3rd in the Town of Sidney.

Advanced EMT Channing Gielskie and EMT Hayden Hagenbuch of Sidney Emergency Medical Services as well as Chief David Gill and Assistant Chief Cody Lambrecht of the Sidney Center Fire Department were all recognized for assisting the Deputy in subduing a subject who resisted arrest and became extremely violent while experiencing a mental health crisis. The subject who was suffering a significant hemorrhage from a self-inflicted knife wound was also later found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition when Deputies subsequently searched his vehicle.

Speaking on the awards, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “At one point during the struggle, this subject had his arm around the Deputy’s neck…if it weren’t for the heroic actions of these EMTs and Firefighters, the situation may have turned grave. We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the local Fire and EMS service…it doesn’t matter what color uniform we wear or the difference in shoulder patch, we are all on the same team”. “We appreciate your service to our communities and the outstanding level of care you provide”, the Sheriff concluded.